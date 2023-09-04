Chris Jericho asks big question about WWE legend; sends a message to the company

Chris Jericho recently raised a big question about a WWE legend's match that took place several years ago.

Hulk Hogan is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He has been one of the biggest stars since the 1980s, and has done it all in the business.

Another wrestler who has achieved everything in the business is Chris Jericho. Hence, it was a dream match when the two men faced each on the 25th June 2002 episode of SmackDown. They put on a great match that resulted in Hogan winning in the end, after Jericho got disqualified.

Recently, a clip of the match started circulating online and Jericho caught wind of it. The AEW star questioned WWE whether this was Hulk Hogan's last great match.

"Hogans last great match? @wwe"

Chris Jericho made an interesting pact with Lance Storm

Both Lance Storm and Chris Jericho broke into the wrestling business at pretty much the same time. Both men even faced each other in their first match. While Storm hasn't wrestled since 2016, Jericho is going stronger than ever.

Storm revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that he and Jericho made a pact to be each other's final opponents.

"That's sort of the running joke between us because we've, over the years, made a pact that because our very first match was against each other... We did a 10 or 15 minute draw, I don't remember which, uh, in Ponoka, Alberta... And I've always contended that it would be especially cool because we know each other still to do our last match with each other too, and have us both bookend our careers," Lance Storm said. [14:28 onwards]

Given where both these men are in their respective lives, it is highly unlikely that this pact will ever take place, but you never say never in the wrestling business.

