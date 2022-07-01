Chris Jericho discloses who came up with the Money in the Bank name

Former WWE and current AEW star Chris Jericho has opened up about the origins of the Money in the Bank name.

The Wizard is credited with conceptualizing the ladder match, with the first bout taking place at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. Although Jericho has competed in multiple MITB matches, he has never won the coveted contract.

Speaking to ESPN, Chris Jericho revealed that former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz was the one who came up with the name of the match.

"The Money in the Bank name was [Brian Gerwitz's] idea. You put your championship opportunity in the bank, so you've got like cash in your bank. And I think that's where cashing it in comes from. I don't think there was another multi-man ladder match where every man was for himself. It's WrestleMania, you wanna put on the best show possible and have the biggest match possible. Well, how about the spectacle of a six-way ladder match?" said Jericho.

ThreeManBooth @3ManBooth

1. Acrophobic

2. Inventor of the Money in the Bank ladder match

#RAW Chris Jericho:1. Acrophobic2. Inventor of the Money in the Bank ladder match Chris Jericho:1. Acrophobic2. Inventor of the Money in the Bank ladder match#RAW https://t.co/f0DSC1UuZm

Chris Jericho says Brian Gerwitz also helped in creating the Money in the Bank match

The Money in the Bank contract has created many world champions, including Seth Rollins, Big E, The Miz, Daniel Bryan and Alberto Del Rio. There have been so many successful cash-ins that a star is almost guaranteed to become a champion after winning the contract.

During the interview, Chris Jericho shared that Brian Gerwitz was the co-creator of the popular match.

"From a storyline standpoint, we always say I invented it, but from a reality standpoint, if it was a song, I co-wrote it with Brian Gerwitz, who was the head writer at the time," Jericho said. "We were just looking for a WrestleMania match. It was one of those years, there was nothing really going on for a lot of us, which is kind of a drag."

This year's Money in the Bank 2022 will take place this Saturday night, July 2. So far, there are six matches on the card, and the event will feature stars such as Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Bianca Belair.

It'll be interesting to see who the 2022 Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank will be. Meanwhile, you can check out some interesting facts about the match here.

Find out which legend regrets never facing Hulk Hogan here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far