5 facts you need to know about Money in the Bank

The 2022 edition of Money in the Bank takes place on July 2. It is the 13th edition of the show that has become synonymous with WWE over the years. Fans have loved the idea of a wildcard superstar running around with a guaranteed world championship opportunity since the match was first introduced in 2005.

Money in the Bank has the power to build new stars and enhance the credibility of established ones. Over the years, we have seen some iconic cash-ins. From Randy Orton stealing the WWE Championship away from Daniel Bryan to Dolph Ziggler's high-decibel victory, the briefcase has given the WWE Universe many memorable moments.

Such an illustrious concept comes with a lot of history. While fans will be aware of most facts and figures surrounding it, there may be some others that have eluded them. On that note, we present five facts about Money in the Bank as we prepare for the 2022 show.

#5 on our list of things you need to know about Money in the Bank: Chris Jericho came up with the concept

Jericho pioneered the idea of the contract.

Chris Jericho has gone on record to state that the Money in the Bank ladder match was his brainchild. He has been credited by WWE as the man behind the idea, making it another feather in his cap.

On an episode of Talk Is Jericho, Jericho revealed how he approached ex-WWE writer Brian Gewirtz with the idea and how they brainstormed to make it what it is today.

“So I came up with the idea to do a match, like a ladder match. A six-way ladder match. And Brian Gewirtz, who was a good writer at the time said, ‘well what’s at stake?’ So I said, ‘well why don’t you have a contract where the winner gets a title shot the next night?’ Then Brian said, ‘Well, why don’t you make it you can use it any time over the following year and you can cash it in at any time?' And so we took that to Vince and Vince agreed, loved the idea," Jericho recalled.

Y2J then took the idea to Vince McMahon, who green-lighted it on the condition that the contract needed to be in a briefcase. That was precisely what happened, and the rest, as they say, is history. Ironically, however, the current AEW star has never won a MITB ladder match.

#4. Kane holds the record for the quickest cash-in

Kane couldn't wait to cash his contract in

Kane winning the Money in the Bank contract in 2010 was a surprise, but no one could have predicted him creating history later that night. Just 50 minutes after winning the titular ladder match, he cashed in his newly-won contract on Rey Mysterio.

This made Kane the first superstar to cash in the contract the same night he won it. It was easy pickings for The Big Red Machine as he beat a weak Mysterio in his title defense against Jack Swagger.

Kane arrived after their match, cashed in, and became World Heavyweight Champion after a quick Chokeslam and Tombstone Piledriver.

#3. Only three superstars have cashed in the contract on more than one occasion

Winning and cashing in on the Money in the Bank contract is a huge achievement. Doing it more than once is simply remarkable. Only three superstars are part of this elite club, and all three won the title.

Edge, CM Punk, and The Miz are part of the aforementioned trio. The Hall of Famer cashed in on John Cena and The Undertaker to become champion. Punk used his two chances against Edge and Jeff Hardy and was successful both times. Meanwhile, The A-Lister took away the titles from Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre.

2022 can see Seth Rollins or Sheamus join this club if they win on July 2. However, they will have to get past some of the best in the business to do it.

#2. Only one cash-in has taken place at WrestleMania

The Heist of the Century, and it was money

Cashing in on the Money in the Bank contract is one thing, but doing it at WrestleMania is the stuff of dreams. Only Seth 'Freakin' Rollins can boast of that glory.

Rollins won the contract in 2014 and held onto it for a long time. He chose the main event of WrestleMania 31 to strike and win the world championship in the most iconic of ways.

The Architect cashed in midway through Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' title match, stomped the latter and walked out with the title in his hands. The image of him holding it high with fireworks going off behind him is a defining WWE moment.

#1. The highest number of cash-ins to occur in the same year is three

2010 saw a record three Money in the Bank winners cash in on their contracts. Kane, Jack Swagger, and The Miz did it and became champions, beating Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho, and Randy Orton, respectively.

Fans thought such a thing would never happen again, but they were proven wrong three years later.

In 2013, three superstars cashed in their contracts, matching the record set in 2010. However, only two of them won the world title, with Damien Sandow losing his championship match as opposed to Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton.

