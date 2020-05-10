Chris Jericho claims he is the best pro-wrestler in the world right now

Jericho thinks that he is the best in the world right now

AEW Superstar Chris Jericho has claimed that he is the best pro-wrestler in the world at the moment. The former WWE Champion revealed his opinion via a post on Twitter.

The inaugural AEW Champion stated that for the first time since 2010, he feels like he is truly the best in the business. He also added that he is not willing to debate his claim since that is the way he “feels.”

Not being egotistical or arrogant, but right here and right now, for the first time since 2010, I honestly feel that I AM the best in the world in the pro wrestling biz. Not gonna discuss or debate. It’s just the way I feel... — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 10, 2020

Jericho's journey so far

The former WWE Superstar has had a stellar career in the pro-wrestling business. He became the first-ever Undisputed WWE Champion (then WWF) at the Vengeance PPV in 2001 after defeating The Rock for the WCW Championship (unbranded at the time) and Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WWE Championship (then WWF) on the same night.

He has also held the IWGP Intercontinental Championship during his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and became the first-ever AEW Champion after defeating Hangman Page at All Out last year.

His reign lasted for 182 days as Jon Moxley won took the title off him at Revolution earlier this year. He is currently embroiled in a feud with Matt Hardy and could lock horns with him at AEW’s next PPV, Double or Nothing, although it is yet to be announced officially.