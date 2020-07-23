Chris Jericho claims he had 'no idea' Sammy Guevara was returning on AEW Dynamite

After a long wait, the one and only Sammy Guevara returned to AEW Dynamite after being on hiatus. In response to a question on Twitter, Chris Jericho claimed that he had "no idea" that the Spanish God was making his return to AEW and rejoining his Inner Circle brethren.

Sammy Guevara disguised himself as Serpentico and assisted Chris Jericho and Jake Hager to beat Jurassic Express

Disguised as Serpentico, Guevara hit Luchasaurus with a bat and allowed Chris Jericho to get the pin. He then helped the Inner Circle beat down Jurassic Express after the match, eventually revealing himself to the Inner Circle and the fans watching AEW Dynamite at home.

In response to a question on Twitter, Chris Jericho claimed he had no idea that Sammy would be returning to AEW Dynamite. Of course, it's hard to tell if this is a work or a shoot. Let's just say Jericho's response leaves fans to draw their own conclusions.

We had no idea! https://t.co/Hv5VEnTsnm — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 23, 2020

Guevara was suspended from AEW for his four-year-old comments about Sasha Banks, and this episode marked his return after being gone for almost a month. With Guevara back in The Inner Circle, It'll be interesting to see where things go from here. Currently, the stable has ongoing issues with Jurassic Express, Orange Cassidy and, as always, The Elite. Having Guevara back only helps strengthen The Inner Circle's numbers — and allows Chris Jericho to reunite with his Le Sex Gods tag team partner.