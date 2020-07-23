Sammy Guervara returns, huge lineup for next week's Dynamite

After over a month away from AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guervara has returned to reunite with the Inner Circle. The Inner Circle tandem of Chris Jericho and Jake Hager teamed in the main event of Dynamite to meet the Jurassic Express of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. This was a fast paced, fun main event matchup where The Inner Circle got the victory with the help of El Serpentico who hit Luchsaurus with a bat. El Serpentico then joined the Inner Circle in a post match beatdown of all three members of Jurassic Express including Marko Stunt. After a spectacular shooting star press, El Serpentico removed his mask to reveal that he was in fact Sammy Guervara.

Sammy Guervara suspended for derogatory comments towards Sasha Banks

AEW has suspended Sammy Guevara indefinitely after a 2016 audio clip resurfaced of him saying he wanted to rape Sasha Banks pic.twitter.com/KrQIjhvrit — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) June 22, 2020

Just one month ago during the #SpeakingOut movement, AEW star Sammy Guervara found himself under siege as many asked for his release from the company after previous comments were revealed. In a 2016 podcast discussing his WWE tryout, Sammy shared some derogatory comments concerning WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

Guervara made reference to how hot Sasha was and said he would like to basically commit sexual assault to Banks. These immature comments caught him a lot of backlash in the wrestling community after the audio clip circulated.

In a great move by AEW, the company decided to suspend Sammy Guervara without pay and have him undergo sensitivity training. The suspension length was not revealed in the original press release, but with his return this evening, it seems like he received a 30 day length. Sammy also reached out to Banks to apologize as well as released a video apology to his fans. Sasha also publicly responded to these comments.

With Sammy Guervara now back, it brings the Inner Circle stable at full strength. He is a welcomed, returning star as the company gears up for the biggest show of the year, All Out, on September 5th. His returns also sets up another big match for a stacked AEW Dynamite lineup next week.

Huge lineup for AEW Dynamite next week

Next week #AEWDynamite is LIVE, and we have a PPV worthy match card set!

Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAK8wn for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/yYtpCg2YLh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020

AEW hyped a huge lineup of big time, PPV quality matches for next week's Dynamite. For the AEW World Tag Team Titles, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will defend against the #1 ranked contenders, the Dark Order of Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, following a confrontation between Mr. Brodie and The Hangman. We will also see Hikaru Shida defend the AEW Women's Championship against Diamante after the latter scored a victory over Ivelesse on tonight's show.

Two big tag team matches will complete the lineup advertised for next week. It will be AEW World Champion Jon Moxley teaming Darby Allin to face FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz in a Tornado Tag Match. Finally, the returning Sammy Guervara will team with the rest of Inner Circle to face Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy. The road to All Out is getting quite intriguing.