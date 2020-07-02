Sasha Banks finally opens up on her response to Sammy Guevara's offensive comments

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Sasha Banks opened up about the recent controversy with Sammy Guevara.

Sasha Banks believes that she has to lead by example and be a role model to everyone else. The Boss intended never to counter hate with hate, and she said all that she had to in her statement.

Banks explained:

"As you can see on social media, I left my comment out there; I made my statement. I don't feel like I need to touch upon it any more than I did, but as a role model, I have to lead by example. I can't show hate with hate. I only can show through education, dignity, and integrity."

"We all have a journey and a story, and we're able to tell people what we've overcome. No one's perfect, no one's had an easy road or an easy life, but overcoming difficulty makes us who we are. I'm so thankful for everything that I've ever been through since I was a kid. If I didn't go through those things, I wouldn't be the strongest person I've ever been in my whole life."

The Sasha Banks-Sammy Guevara controversy

The dust has seemingly settled on the controversy between Sasha Banks and Sammy Guevara, and the entire situation was handled admirably well by all involved parties.

As you may know, Sammy Guevara made a crass comment about Sasha Banks in 2016 during a podcast appearance, and the clip recently went viral on the internet. The fan backlash was immense, and it didn't take time for the stars to break their silence on the issue.

Sasha Banks released a statement in the aftermath of the incident and revealed that she'd spoken to the AEW star. Guevara also publicly apologized to Banks and added that he'd learned a valuable lesson from the WWE Superstar. AEW would hand Guevara an indefinite suspension, during which, he would undergo sensitivity training. The Inner Circle member is still serving his suspension, and there are no updates on his return date.

Cody, however, recently commented on Guevara's suspension and had a positive update regarding the young AEW star's future in the company.

As for Banks, the Boss will take on Io Shirai at NXT The Great American Bash. She is also scheduled to take on Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules.