Chris Jericho discloses Vince McMahon's angry phone call before his contract expired

Chris Jericho discussed what led to an angry phone call from Vince McMahon back in 2005, just days before the former's contract with WWE was set to expire.

Chris Jericho revealed on Broken Skull Sessions how Vince McMahon called him up angrily after Jericho had told WWE that he didn't want to wrestle due to being burned out.

Jericho stated that he had told the WWE Chairman before his match with John Cena at SummerSlam 2005 that he would be taking a break from the company. Jericho's WWE contract was set to expire after SummerSlam and he didn't intend on signing a new deal as he wanted time off. Here's what Jericho said:

"I get this angry call from Vince, he was like, 'What's your problem? You don't want to do the favors on your way out? You've got some kayfabe deal with Japan?' I'm like, 'What are you talking about? A kayfabe deal in Japan where I can't do jobs? Like, no (shouts). You said SummerSlam. I asked you twice and you said, 'Done'. I said, 'Fine, I'll fly on Monday, take my kids to Disneyland and get rid of the wrestling mindset.' We went back and forth and cut a deal, which, you know... how do you cut a deal with Vince? He always wins."

Jericho then explained how he came up with the idea of him being fired and begging for his job on RAW, following his "loser gets fired" match against John Cena in 2005.

Chris Jericho returned to WWE in 2007 after a two-year break from wrestling. He feuded with a few different Superstars on RAW before turning his sights towards Shawn Michaels.

The two WWE legends had the first pay-per-view match of their feud at The Great American Bash in 2008, which The Heartbreak Kid won. The duo met each other in the ring once again at Unforgiven. Michaels won the Unsanctioned match at Unforgiven back in 2008.

