Chris Jericho explains why Tony Khan should keep Mike Tyson away from him

Jericho and Tyson

After tonight's Double Or Nothing PPV, Chris Jericho took to Twitter and addressed AEW President Tony Khan in a tweet. The event featured the finals of the TNT Championship tournament, with Cody taking on Lance Archer. The AEW EVP won the contest and was crowned the first-ever TNT Champion. Post the match, Boxing legend Mike Tyson entered the ring and handed the TNT title to Cody. It was announced a few days before the PPV that Tyson would be there to present the title belt to the winner.

Mere minutes before the PPV kicked off, AEW President Tony Khan posted a group picture on his official Twitter handle, featuring a bunch of AEW personnel, as well as Tyson, who was holding the TNT title belt. After the PPV came to an end, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho responded to Tony Khan's tweet and told him to keep Tyson away from him. Jericho further stated that he hasn't forgotten January 11, 2010, and never will.

Keep @miketyson away from me Khan. I still haven’t forgotten January 11, 2010....and I never will. https://t.co/UtVcjhEFAj — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 24, 2020

Tyson punches Jericho:

Chris Jericho still seems to have bad blood with Mike Tyson

Back in 2010, Mike Tyson returned to WWE RAW as a guest host. The night ended with DX defeating Jericho and Tyson, after Tyson turned on his partner and connected a punch on his face. Jericho was knocked out immediately, and Tyson celebrated with DX and Hornswoggle to end the show.