Chris Jericho explains what's wrong with some WWE segments

AEW star Chris Jericho has been a part of the pro wrestling business for three decades and he's seen it all, and seems to have found the formula to make stories work in AEW. The former WWE star is one of the senior-most members of the AEW roster and isn't afraid to criticize his own company's storylines.

Chris Jericho has time and again criticized his former company, but he recently found fault in a segment that AEW put out as well.

Jericho has now poked holes in WWE's storylines and segments, criticizing the comedic segments that Vince McMahon's company put out.

Chris Jericho on WWE's comedic segments

Chris Jericho, in a recent appearance on Keeping it 100 with Konnan, revealed why a lot of WWE's comedic segments "don't work well".

"My view of comedy is you always play it straight. WWE comedy is d--k and fart jokes. That's why a lot of it doesn't work well. Don't try to be funny. Because when you try to be funny it's never funny. And that's been my attitude with all these segments." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Jericho then spoke about the Le Dinner Debonair comedic segment that was on AEW, which featured himself and MJF and why it was liked by a lot of the fans:

"In order to encapsulate and have a story, there has to be ups and downs. And the original idea, the original connection with MJF, is the comedic element because we're very similar characters. But don't think this is going to be a Doink and Dink finish. There's a lot more to it behind that."

WWE's comedic segments haven't been successful in recent years, with the likes of The New Day or the Fashion Files of Breezango being the most successful comedic performers in WWE in recent times. Jericho himself was a fantastic comedic character when he was in WWE, and he seems to have found a solid partner in crime in MJF.

The Le Dinner Debonair was a unique segment which, in a way, showcased what MJF is truly capable of and it's fair to say he is one of the most entertaining pro wrestlers in the business now.