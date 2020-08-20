Chris Jericho gives his honest opinion on John Cena's promo skills

Chris Jericho is one of the most versatile stars in Pro-Wrestling today. The Demo God has been reinventing himself wherever he has gone. Another wrestler that had risen the ranks in the WWE is John Cena.

Chris Jericho and John Cena crossed paths in the WWE many times. The two have feuded for the WWE Championship as well as the World Heavyweight Championship. In fact, John Cena won his first World Heavyweight Title when he beat Chris Jericho at Survivor Series in 2008.

Chris Jericho on John Cena's promo skills

AEW's Demo God spoke about his experiences in wrestling in this week's Saturday Night Special. During the show, Chris Jericho said that John Cena was someone who was underrated for his promo cutting skills.

"I always thought that Cena did great promos. He was a little bit underrated. Cena was very good at understanding his crowd, understanding his audience and really connecting with them whether it was teenagers, or chicks, or whatever. He was always really good, and he can be super goofy and was super goofy, is super goofy, but also could be very serious and make you believe what he was saying. So, I think that is an underrated guy. And also, Hogan, Hulk Hogan in the 80s." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

John Cena's last appearance on WWE TV was at WrestleMania 36. The Doctor Of Thugonomics went one on one with The Fiend Bray Wyatt. The match was WWE's first-ever Firefly Fun House Match. The match took viewers through John Cena's journey in the WWE and his failures. The match also referenced the WrestleMania 30 match that took place between the two competitors.

The match ended when The Fiend appeared behind John Cena, hitting him with Sister Abigail for the win. When the lights came back on, Cena vanished from the ring, leaving many fans speculating his retirement.

As for Chris Jericho, he is one of the biggest stars in AEW right now. Jericho was the first AEW World Champion and held the Championship for 182 days before dropping it to Jon Moxley. Currently, Chris Jericho is involved in a heated feud with Orange Cassidy.