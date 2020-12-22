At WWE TLC 2020, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso proved to be too much for Kevin Owens, who didn't have anyone on his side to even the numbers game. Uso kept interfering in the match, and when the dust finally settled, it was Roman Reigns who came out the victor. After TLC, a fan asked Owens why doesn't he have any friends to have his back at times like these.

Owens had an honest response and said that he doesn't have any friends because he kept turning on them. Chris Jericho, one of the many Superstars KO betrayed in the past, responded to Owens' tweet and said that he would have saved him from Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at TLC.

It was great work but why do you not have any friends? — BM (@Hairychap) December 21, 2020

I would’ve made the sizzave brother.... https://t.co/JT0CGtEEH7 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 22, 2020

There's a lot of history between Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens were engaged in a long feud on WWE TV in 2016-17. The duo was a part of the iconic "Festival of Friendship" segment on the road to WrestleMania 33, where Owens turned on Jericho. At WrestleMania, Owens beat Jericho to win the US title.

When Owens turned on Jericho

Jericho is currently a big star in All Elite Wrestling and occasionally interacts with WWE Superstars on social media. Owens still has a chance to win the Universal title from Roman Reigns, as the duo will fight inside a steel cage on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown.