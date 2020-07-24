Chris Jericho recently took to Twitter to declare that he is better than a certain legendary WWE Superstar. Rey Mysterio is a multiple-time World Champion and has lately had a career resurgence on WWE RAW. He recently lost an "Eye For An Eye" match to Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules.

AEW star Cody had nothing but praise for Mysterio in his latest interview with Sports Illustrated. The TNT Champion stated that he and fellow AEW star Chris Jericho can agree on Mysterio being an all-time great.

"The one thing Chris Jericho and I can agree on is that there is nobody greater than Rey Mysterio. That's someone that is really special."

Jericho wasn't thrilled with Cody speaking on his behalf, and made it clear on Twitter that he disagrees with Cody's statement. The former AEW World Champion said that he is better than Mysterio. Check out the tweet below:

Chris Jericho never shies from taking a shot at WWE

As can be seen above, Jericho added the DemoGod hashtag at the end of his tweet. Jericho recently popularized the moniker on an episode of Dynamite that eventually beat NXT in the rating war in that particular week.

Rey Mysterio is someone who usually stays away from controversy, contrary to Jericho. Regarded as one of the greatest heels of all time, Jericho is simply doing his job, as per his fans, while many others aren't happy with him continuously taking shots at WWE.