The main event of the WWE TLC 2009 pay-per-view featured a huge TLC Tag Team match for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship. Triple H and Shawn Michaels challenged Chris Jericho and The Big Show for the gold. In the end, DX came out victorious and won the titles to close the show.

In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho recently looked back on an incredibly dangerous spot during the match. Michaels hita Sweet Chin Music on Big Show while the giant was carrying Chris Jericho on his shoulders. Big Show lost his balance and ended up dropping Jericho outside the ring. As a result, Jericho's face hit a table as he landed on his feet in a disturbing visual.

Jericho had a brief message about the spot.

Chris Jericho and Big Show and DX main-evented WWE TLC 2009

Back in 2009, when Edge went on hiatus due to an injury, his tag team partner Chris Jericho replaced him with Big Show. Jeri-Show was born. Chris Jericho and Big Show feuded with the likes of Cryme Tyme, MVP & Mark Henry, and DX around that time.

Chris Jericho and The Big Show at WWE TLC

In January 2010, Jeri-Show faced DX on an episode of WWE RAW and lost this match, too. As per the stipulation of the match, Jericho had to leave RAW, so Jeri-Show was forced to disband.