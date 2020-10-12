Chris Jericho reacts to his Hell in a Cell match with Triple H in 2002 

Thirty years in the business is a long time, and Chris Jericho has done it all in his three decades in pro wrestling. He worked his way up to the mid-card in WWE to becoming a legitimate main-eventer. His second run in WWE was more creatively satisfying, and his greatest strength has been his ability to innovate throughout his career.

30 YEARS IN THE MAKING!

Join us LIVE this Wednesday as we celebrate 30 years of Jericho on this special episode of Dynamite!



WATCH #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c

Tickets are still available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq #Jericho30 pic.twitter.com/5IRHkyrpT7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2020

It seems that Chris Jericho has always been part of wrestling history, whether it has been in WCW, ECW, WWE, NJPW, and now AEW. Moreover, he's been part of some brutal matches, and his 2002 Hell in a Cell match with Triple H was no exception.

Chris Jericho says Hell in a Cell match with Triple H was an underrated classic

In a rematch of sorts from WrestleMania 18, this match far exceeded that with its brutality, blood, aggression and guts on display. While Jericho states this was an underrated classic, it's not one of his top 3 favorite matches.

Underrated classic for sure. https://t.co/hmSg9DlAHb — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 12, 2020

In an interview on Busted Open Radio, Jericho revealed that his three favorite matches were with:

Shawn Michaels at No Mercy 2008 in a ladder match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in 2018 in his first non-WWE match in several years

Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution for the World Championship, which he lost

Chris Jericho has come a long way, and given his current form, it doesn't look like he's going to stop anytime soon.