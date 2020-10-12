Chris Jericho reacts to his Hell in a Cell match with Triple H in 2002 

Thirty years in the business is a long time, and Chris Jericho has done it all in his three decades in pro wrestling. He worked his way up to the mid-card in WWE to becoming a legitimate main-eventer. His second run in WWE was more creatively satisfying, and his greatest strength has been his ability to innovate throughout his career.
It seems that Chris Jericho has always been part of wrestling history, whether it has been in WCW, ECW, WWE, NJPW, and now AEW. Moreover, he's been part of some brutal matches, and his 2002 Hell in a Cell match with Triple H was no exception.
Chris Jericho says Hell in a Cell match with Triple H was an underrated classic
In a rematch of sorts from WrestleMania 18, this match far exceeded that with its brutality, blood, aggression and guts on display. While Jericho states this was an underrated classic, it's not one of his top 3 favorite matches.
In an interview on Busted Open Radio, Jericho revealed that his three favorite matches were with:
- Shawn Michaels at No Mercy 2008 in a ladder match for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in 2018 in his first non-WWE match in several years
- Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution for the World Championship, which he lost
Chris Jericho has come a long way, and given his current form, it doesn't look like he's going to stop anytime soon.Published 12 Oct 2020, 22:52 IST