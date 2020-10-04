Chris Jericho reacts to WWE taking over Superstars' social media handles

AEW star Chris Jericho recently streamed a new edition of Saturday Night Special on his official Youtube channel, and answered a bunch of fan questions. The former WWE Superstar was asked by a fan about WWE taking over Superstars' social media accounts like Twitch.

The decision is being criticized by fans and wrestlers alike. Chris Jericho had the following to say in response to the question:

Oh my gosh! That's a tough one, but once again, these people get paid a lot of money. So I don't know, it's hard to say. Hey, listen! Not my problem.

WWE's decision to take over Superstars' revenue-generating handles hasn't been received well

The latest development in regards to WWE taking over Superstars' social media accounts came recently, when it was reported that WWE will be taking control of all Superstar accounts over the course of the next four weeks. Also, WWE talent will be receiving a portion of the revenue their channel would make in the near future and henceforth.

The pro wrestling world didn't take this decision kindly, and WWE has been receiving tons of flak from former wrestlers as well as the WWE Universe for the same. Superstars like AJ Styles and Paige make a good amount of money via their Twitch channels. Paige recently opened up on this issue, and responded to a fan who stated that "WWE made her".