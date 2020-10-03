Paige reacts to claim that "WWE made her"

Former WWE Diva Paige recently lashed out at WWE for its new rule that doesn't allow Superstars to engage in business with third-party platforms. The former Divas Champion received tons of positive messages in response to her tweet, but there were a few who didn't agree with Paige's sentiments about building her own fanbase.

A Twitter user stated that Paige didn't have to grind from the beginning, and her fame as a WWE Superstar helped her garner a huge fanbase on Twitch, which kicked off a heated Twitter war between the two. Paige responded to the user and said that she has worked hard for 15 years to build a fanbase. The fan fired back and stated that it was WWE who made Paige, which eventually helped her build a fanbase on Twitch. In response, Paige said that being a WWE Superstar doesn't matter if one doesn't have something that the fans like. Check out the exchange below:

Nah difference is I grinded for 15 years for my fan base that I brought over to twitch. Also dropping raids and 50 bombs on smaller streamers to help them grow. Not for bitter people like you though. Work hard and you’ll get a fan base to. https://t.co/IeBSxPxpnp — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) October 2, 2020

You can have all the FaceTime you want on WWE or ANY platform and if you don’t work hard or have something that fans like and relate too then you still aren’t gonna have a fan base. You wouldn’t know the logistics because you’re a slacker bud. https://t.co/8cdvs2wu0m — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) October 2, 2020

Paige was quite successful during her short stint as a WWE Superstar

Paige made her way to the main roster immediately after WrestleMania XXX, and defeated AJ Lee to win her first Divas title. Paige went on to win two singles titles on the main roster. Unfortunately, she had to retire after suffering a career-ending injury at a house show, back in late 2017.

Paige has since taken up a variety of backstage roles, and was also featured on WWE Backstage as a panelist. She also started a Twitch account and has been making quite a good amount of money via the same, ever since.