Prior to signing with All Elite Wrestling, Chris Jericho was a crucial member of the WWE roster. In his final run with the company, 'Y2J' was involved in numerous memorable feuds against the likes of Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and even Seth Rollins.

Having shared the ring with Seth Rollins on multiple occasions, Chris Jericho took to Twitter recently to recall a match against 'The Messiah' from six years ago. A fan tweeted out a throwback photo of a singles match between Jericho and Rollins from 2014, to which the current AEW Superstar responded.

As seen in the above tweet, six years ago on an episode of Monday Night RAW, Chris Jericho faced then-Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins for the very first time, and as expected, the two men put on an instant classic for the WWE Universe.

The tweet caught the attention of Chris Jericho, as the inaugural AEW World Champion noted that he has always loved working alongside Seth Rollins and praised the former WWE Universal Champion,

Since their first collision in WWE, things have significantly changed for both Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho. The former 'Architect of The Shield' is now the leader of a faction on Monday Night RAW consisting of Murphy, Austin Theory, and AOP (Who have been written off TV due to injury issues).

Chris Jericho's journey after parting ways with WWE

As for Chris Jericho though, the former WWE World Champion has enjoyed quite the post-WWE run. The nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion has competed under New Japan Pro Wrestling and has even won the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

'Le Champion' eventually signed for All Elite Wrestling and is currently the leader of The Inner Circle faction which consists of Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz. Chris Jericho's Inner Circle will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite, as they prepare themselves for a 10-man tag team match against the Jurassic Express and Best Friends.