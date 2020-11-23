Chris Jericho recalls his first match with The Undertaker 

The Undertaker took his final walk to the ring as he seemingly ended his WWE career at Survivor Series 2020. The Phenom started his career in WWE back in 1990, and his story had now come full circle.

I’m not crying, you’re crying 😭... thanks for 30 years of memories Undertaker #FarewellTaker pic.twitter.com/mkaFA5pweU — Wombat_Mätt ✭ (@Wombat_Matt) November 23, 2020

Several WWE Superstars have paid tribute to The Undertaker across social media, including former stars. Chris Jericho took to YouTube to post a lengthy tribute to The Undertaker, congratulating him for 30 years in the business.

Jericho went a step further and recalled the first he ever faced The Undertaker.

Chris Jericho says The Undertaker is one of the most intimidating characters of all time

Chris Jericho heaped praise for The Undertaker and his contribution to the wrestling business. He lauded him as one of the "coolest guys" he's ever met in his life, equating him to The Fonz from Happy Days.

Moreover, Jericho recalled the first time he faced the Undertaker in the ring, which he believes in was in Puerto Rico with The Big Show. He said:

"Nothing like being in the ring when that Taco Bell bong hits. And you feel the goosebumps when the organ starts and he walks down the ring. One of the most intimidating, committed and performers of all time. You feel it when The Undertaker gets into the ring. You feel it! It's like electricity. We'll never experience something like that again."

One of the best Undertaker entrances pic.twitter.com/1U8xJpzMbB — WrestlinGifs (@WrestlinGifs) March 23, 2017

Chris Jericho's tribute to The Undertaker is another example of the respect The Deadman has garnered from fellow wrestlers over the years. Is Chris Jericho's point that no one will ever match the character of The Undertaker right? Only time will tell.

