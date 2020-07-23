Chris Jericho's run in AEW has been great for a lot of different reasons. He was the first AEW World Champion, got his first stable (ever) in professional wrestling, and has been at the forefront of AEW Dynamite programming.

With that role, Jericho has been more active on social media and, with that, responded to critiques from other fans or ever former WWE personnel. He responded to a Twitter video critique from former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas, who said that AEW doesn't correctly use the referees.

Jimmy Korderas said that Jungle Boy giving Jake Hager and Chris Jericho double DDTs didn't make any sense

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korederas critiqued last night's AEW Dynamite and gave a short review of the show. He said:

"AEW does not know how to utilize the referees.. distract them properly. Watch matches with this guy (points to picture of Eddie Guerrero behind him). He'll teach you how to lie, cheat and steal properly. By the way, Eddie Kingston. He$$ of a promo. Loved your work last night. And the powerbomb on the tacks looked gruesome. Why was there a powerbomb in every other match after that? And then, Adam Page. His match agains't Five? You know what five should have been? The number of seconds that match should have lasted. And double DDT's on Hager and Y2J, from Jungle Boy? None of this makes sense to me if you smell what the ref is cooking."

In response to that, Jericho amusingly said that he would ask Jimmy next time to help him book his next AEW Dynamite match.

Sorry Jimmy. Please help me book my match next time. 😉 https://t.co/EBo1Bdj8Hz — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 23, 2020

It's an interesting take from an experienced WWE referee on AEW. Does he have a point? That's an answer for another time.

