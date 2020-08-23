Chris Jericho reveals how he came up with the Mimosa Mayhem Match

On his latest Saturday Night Special, former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho opened up about his upcoming Mimosa Mayhem Match against Orange Cassidy.

Chris Jericho described the match to fans on his live stream and added that he couldn't wait for everyone to see it:

The big news on my end is, at All out its Jericho versus Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem Match. And you might be like 'what is that? Is that like some kind of weird gimmick?' and actually it's going to be a lot fun. It's something that we came up with where you can only win by pinfall, submission or by basically throwing somebody into a vat of mimosa, so I can't wait for you guys to see what we've come up with.

Chris Jericho also revealed how he came up with the idea for the Mimosa Mayhem Match:

I got the idea, kind of, coming from one of those of old Atsushi Onita exploding barbed-wire deathmatch sort of things and, you know, a lot of suspense, kind of like a battle royale, getting thrown out, holding onto the ropes, that sort of a thing. Of course, if someone is able to throw the other, into the pit, the vat, the container of mimosa, then they're the winner. So of course, it makes perfect sense for the storyline of this feud with Orange Cassidy. Of course, he's orange juice and I'm a little bit of the bubbly... the champagne. We're just trying to think of some cool ideas and that just popped into my head and I thought it would be a kind of fun match that can have a lot of twists and turns and false finishes and that sort of thing to it.

Chris Jericho challenged Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy was in the ring on AEW Dynamite, ready for an interview with Tony Schiavone. Before Cassidy got a word in, Chris Jericho's music hit. Chris Jericho wanted to settle things between them in a rubber match at All Out - which he said would be the Mimosa Mayhem Match.

The Inner Circle surrounded Best Friends and Cassidy in the ring after he agreed to Jericho's proposal. Jericho and the Inner Circle took out Chuckie T and Trent before turning their attention to Cassidy. Cassidy was help upside down and they emptied bottles of the bubbly on him.

