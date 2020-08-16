AEW star Chris Jericho had nothing but praise for WWE Superstar The Fiend on the latest edition of his Saturday Night Special live stream. The former WWE Superstar was asked for his honest thoughts on The Fiend, and here's what Jericho had to say about the sinister entity.

Love The Fiend, love Windham Rotunda. It's kind of a... mouthful of a name, but, such a great guy, and super smart, creative. And I think this is why he reminds me a little bit of me. He will never be the same guy twice. Because that's the secret of having longevity in show business, you can't be the same guy.

The Fiend recently completed one year in WWE, and is as relevant as he has ever been

The Fiend made his WWE debut on an episode of RAW a year ago, and attacked Finn Balor in a disturbing visual. Months' worth of the Firefly Fun House vignettes had hyped him up pretty well, and the WWE Universe was impressed with what they were witnessing on their TVs.

The Fiend wrestled some of the absolute best the WWE had to offer, over the next few months. He put down Balor, Seth Rollins, The Miz, and Braun Strowman, and is now all set to take on Strowman for the Universal title at SummerSlam 2020. Just like how Chris Jericho shed the Y2J persona a long time ago and is a master of reinventing himself, Rotunda has left The Eater of the Worlds character in the past and has fully embraced the gimmick of The Fiend.