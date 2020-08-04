Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently did one of his Saturday Night Specials. During the broadcast, Jericho was asked about his post-retirement plans.

Although Chris Jericho didn't talk about how long he planned to continue wrestling, he did say that he wants to transition into the role of a commentator or a consultant when he finally does hang up his boots:

I don't know when I'm going to retire. But when I do, I would love to continue being involved in commentary and being a consultant," Chris stated. "I don't want to be an Executive Vice President, I don't want to be a writer. I'd love to be a consultant. And obviously, [touring with] Fozzy, man. That's the best thing about being with Fozzy, we can do this until we're 77-years-old like The Stones. Also, I would continue doing stuff like Saturday Night Special, and Talk Is Jericho, and there's a lot of cool acting things coming up too. So, I will be entertaining you until the day I leave this mortal coil. H/T: WINC

Chris Jericho originally planned to retire in 2015

During his Saturday Night Special, Jericho also revealed that he had originally planned to retire back in 2015:

I was planning on retiring years earlier but I just started having fun again. It all started when I just did the house shows [with WWE] in 2015. That's when I thought, 'Oh, I'll probably just wind down and do house shows for a while.' Then I realized, yeah, these are fun [without] the pressure, not being on TV was amazing.

Chris Jericho also spoke about how meeting Kevin Owens changed things for him, and said that the two of them clicked right away:

And I came back and I started having so much fun, and then I met Kevin Owens. We had a great chemistry, we clicked right away, and I was like, 'This guy gets it. He's a lot like me, like, he doesn't take things seriously but he takes his work seriously. H/T: WINC

Chris Jericho is currently feuding with Orange Cassidy in AEW. Jericho will debate Orange Cassidy in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Eric Bischoff is expected to be unveiled as the special guest moderator for the debate.