Chris Jericho reveals how WWE insulted him at historic PPV

Chris Jericho recently revealed on Twitter that he has never watched his ECW One Night Stand 2005 opener with Lance Storm, and explained how WWE insulted him on that night.

A fan posted a tweet heaping praise on ECW One Night Stand 2005's opening match, pitting Chris Jericho with his long-time friend, Lance Storm. The show is now dubbed by many fans as one of the best PPVs in WWE history. The fan acknowledged how Jericho and Storm absolutely killed it in the ring on that night.

Chris Jericho noticed the tweet and posted an interesting response to the same. According to Jericho, he has never seen the match in question. He added that WWE insulted him and Storm by giving them a very short amount of time for the match. Check out the tweet below:

I’ve never seen that match. I was insulted at the time they gave us and I’ve never recovered... https://t.co/jP0x9XjbfZ — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 4, 2021

Lance Storm pointed out in response that the duo got seven minutes to do their job.

7 minutes — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) February 4, 2021

Chris Jericho and Storm made the most of the given time

The entire ECW One Night Stand event was well-produced from top to bottom, and Chris Jericho vs. Lance Storm was just one of several excellent bouts from that night. Jericho and Storm got 7:22 minutes on that night, but the two Superstars managed to have a great outing in such a short amount of time.

It was Lance Storm who came out victorious in the end, after Justin Credible interfered and hit Jericho with a kendo stick. It should be noted that Y2J was a babyface at the time and was mere weeks away from turning into a full-fledged heel again. He would embrace his dark side later on to kick off a feud with WWE Champion John Cena.

The duo had title matches at SummerSlam, and the RAW following the PPV, with Cena coming out victorious on both occasions. Chris Jericho left WWE following this feud and would come back in late 2007 to start a feud with Randy Orton.