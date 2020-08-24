Chris Jericho savagely responds to comparison to WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan

Even in his late 40s, Chris Jericho is still regarded among the most versatile professional wrestlers in the business today. So much so, that when the former six-time WWE world champion transitioned from WWE to AEW, he became the inaugural AEW World Champion. However, much like every other pro wrestler, Chris Jericho also isn't everyone's cup of tea. In a recent Twitter exchange, a fan compared "The Demo God" to WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan.

The Twitter thread initially began with a tweet from Nick Searcy, who took to social media and praised the recently announced Mimosa Mayhem stipulation that AEW added to Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy for All Out. Searcy also added that Chris Jericho could possibly be the most entertaining wrestler alive today, showcasing his love for the former AEW champion.

In response to the tweet, Twitter user Joseph Pepitone claimed that he has always been a fan of Jericho but went on to label him overrated. He then further praised Daniel Bryan, billing him as the better of the two.

Here is the initial Twitter exchange:

I have always liked Jericho but feel he is overrated. I find Daniel Bryan more entertaining and a better wrestler. — Joseph Pepitone (@joepep27) August 23, 2020

The tweet, of course, caught the attention of Chris Jericho, who didn't waste much time responding to his critic and he did so in typical fashion. "The Demo God" savagely replied by calling the twitter user an idiot for claiming Bryan is the more entertaining than Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho's response can be seen below:

What's next for Chris Jericho?

Chris Jericho is engaged in a highly entertaining feud against Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite right now. Ever since he dropped the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley, Jericho has focused on feuds outside of the world title picture. At the upcoming pay-per-view, he will go toe-to-toe with Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem Match.

AEW All Out is scheduled for Sept. 5. So far, AEW has only confirmed a handful of matches for the show, but Jon Moxley will also defend the AEW World Championship against MJF.