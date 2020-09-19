Chris Jericho had his friends Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows on Talk is Jericho to celebrate its 700th episode. While they and Rocky Romero discussed a variety of topics, the conversation steered back to WWE.

Chris Jericho said that he felt Gallows and Anderson didn't quite fit into the WWE Universe.

Chris Jericho said that WWE didn't know what to do with Gallows and Anderson

Chris Jericho told Gallows and Anderson that WWE just wasn't the right place for them to succeed. He said:

"I don't think you guys were cut out for WWE. I don't think they ever understood what to do with you. And I don't think, you can understand it, but I don't think you guys ever felt that vibe there. There are certain guys that are just cut out to just be creative and make money. And I feel Gallows and Anderson never quite fit in."

Anderson agreed with Jericho's assessment, while Gallows did an impersonation of Stone Cold Steve Austin (Toothless Stone Cold) and also approved. It's an interesting observation from Jericho, considering that both men appeared in the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

