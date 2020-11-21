Chris Jericho is a keen student of the pro wrestling business, having been a fan and then wrestled for three decades in a variety of promotions. The AEW star has been influenced by numerous different people over his career, one of whom has been WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Despite working for a rival promotion in AEW, Chris Jericho has spoken openly about his friendship with Vince McMahon, which he revealed earlier this year.

Jericho was a guest on former WCW star Konnan's Keepin it 100 podcast where he spoke about the Le Dinner Debonair segment on AEW with MJF, which received mixed reviews. The former WWE star said that the segment was, in a way, influenced by Vince McMahon and him signing Stand Back in the late 80s.

Chris Jericho on AEW segment influenced by Vince McMahon

Chris Jericho revealed that he was a big fan of WWE of the 80s, including the non-wrestling segments like Vince McMahon signing Stand Back, which also featured Hulk Hogan on bass guitar.

"I also came up in wrestling with ‘80s WWF. Yes, we loved Andre and Hogan. Yes, we loved Steamboat and Savage. Don’t forget that Steamboat and Savage was based all around George “The Animal” Steele, the most ridiculous character of all time. There was Vince McMahon singing Stand Back with Hulk Hogan playing bass in the background. I love that stuff. I always did and Vince loves the stuff. So, I’m like, let me try some stuff." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Chris Jericho was responding to a question if he was doing too much comedy in AEW over the last year. He said that at this point in his career all he wants to do is be entertaining. He also revealed that the Le Dinner Debonair segment was MJF's idea.

"The song and dance routine, I wouldn’t do that with anybody, that was MJF’s idea by the way. The guy was a childhood prodigy. He’s been singing and dancing since he was five years old."

He said that AEW will not be resorting to such segements each week, but also claimed that fans would remember what they did.