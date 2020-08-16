All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho recently streamed the 19th edition of Saturday Night Special on his official Youtube channel. The former AEW Champion, as always, answered a string of fan questions, and talked about a variety of pro-wrestling topics.

Chris Jericho also opened up on former RAW GM Eric Bischoff moderating his debate with Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite. Jericho acknowledged the fact that the surprise was spoiled on social media before the episode aired, and didn't seem happy about the same. He further revealed that the 'spy' is an NXT reject.

When we had the debate, and Eric Bischoff was... and now it's on Reddit, we know who the spy is, by the way. Oh we know, he will never be back in AEW. NXT reject was the spy, so print that.

Moderating the Chris Jericho vs Orange Cassidy debate was a nostalgia trip for Bischoff

Bischoff acted as a moderator for the debate between Jericho and Cassidy, where the latter proved that he can kill it on the mic when he wants to. Bischoff's appearance on TNT was a major throwback for the fans, as he had once brought the fight to WWE with Nitro, that used to air every week on TNT itself. It will be interesting to see whether Bischoff returns to AEW TV for a full-time role in the near future.