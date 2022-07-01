"He thought it was a dumb idea" - Chris Jericho says WWE Hall of Famer didn't like the Money in the Bank concept

Chris Jericho has revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Edge thought the Money in the Bank concept was a "dumb idea."

The AEW Star is credited for coming up with the idea for the match, although he has never won it. The inaugural winner was none other than The Rated-R Superstar, who successfully cashed in on John Cena in 2006 to capture the coveted WWE Championship.

Speaking to ESPN, Chris Jericho stated that Edge was hesitant to compete in the first-ever Money in the Bank match because he felt that he had done too many ladder matches.

"The funny thing is, Edge was angry about it. He thought it was a dumb idea. He didn't like it. I think he believed that he had done too many ladder matches, and I was like, well you're winning, so shut up and just deal with it," said Jericho.

Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger



espn.com/wwe/story/_/id… On Saturday is WWE’s 13th annual Money in the Bank event, where seven men - & women - vie for a championship contract in a ladder match. But it all started with a concept that took shape with a match at WrestleMania 21. This is the oral history of MITB: On Saturday is WWE’s 13th annual Money in the Bank event, where seven men - & women - vie for a championship contract in a ladder match. But it all started with a concept that took shape with a match at WrestleMania 21. This is the oral history of MITB:espn.com/wwe/story/_/id…

Edge says he was convinced to participate in the inaugural Money in the Bank match

The Rated-R Superstar set the tone for Money in the Bank cash-ins as he was the first person to win the contract. At New Year's Revolution PPV in 2006, he traded it in for the WWE Championship.

Edge told ESPN that he had to be convinced to take part in the match.

"There was some convincing for me to be part of this match. It was just sold to me as, 'Hey, we got this ladder match and it'll be a briefcase over top and six guys and the winner has a contract that he can go for the world heavyweight title anytime within a year.' Explained to me that way it wasn't a great sales pitch. And I went, 'Nah, I'm good.'"

The titular event is set to take place this Saturday night, with both the men's and women's contract will be on the line. It'll be interesting to see who the winners will be.

Find out which legend regrets never facing Hulk Hogan here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far