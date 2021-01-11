Chris Jericho sends comical warning to Kurt Angle on Instagram

Chris Jericho has sent a light-hearted "warning" to Kurt Angle in his latest Instagram post.

The former WWE Champion and current AEW wrestler tagged the Olympic Gold medallist in a post celebrating his son Ash's victory in a wrestling competition.

Here's what Chris Jericho wrote in his Instagram post:

Had a blast watching @ash_irvine924 win not just one ...but TWO MATCHES at the dual meet today!! I was literally jumping up and down when he got the pin. Such a great feeling as a dad and as a wrestler...look out @therealkurtangle!

Chris Jericho was clearly paying Kurt Angle the ultimate compliment with the post. Angle, who was a legitimate Olympic athlete as well as a WWE superstar, was one of the most respected wrestlers in the Unites States after his iconic 1996 Olympic victory in Atlanta, Georgia.

As his famous catchphrase tells us, Angle won the Gold medal with a "broken freakin neck" when he fought through excrutiating pain, and two fractured cervical vertabrae, to finally lift the top prize in the sport.

While it's not out of the realm of possibility that Chris Jericho's son Ash could go on to have a career in pro wrestling, as many more sons of wrestlers have done over the decades, it's likely Jericho tagged the WWE Hall of Famer in jest.

Kurt Angle recently missed RAW Legends Night

Do not wait to strike til the iron is hot; but make it hot by striking. Do not wait til tomorrow to get what you can accomplish today. Make it happen now! #itstrue #motivation — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 8, 2021

Kurt Angle was advertised to appear at the recent WWE RAW Legends Night event, where various legends from WWE's past gathered to be recognised and celebrated on Monday Night RAW. However, Angle would end up becoming one of the several advertised names who did not appear on the episode.

Angle recently revealed on a fan Q & A session on his official Facebook page that he was unable to attend RAW Legends Night due to "prior engagements", despite WWE using his name in promotional material for the event.

Currently, Kurt Angle is focused on his own brand of protein snacks, titled 'Chxn Snx'. In another Jericho-related post, the 'Demo God' was recently featured on Angle's Instagram promoting the product. You can check it out below.