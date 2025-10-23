Chris Jericho sends a message amid WWE return rumors: "Only OG Jerichoholics will understand"

WWE legend Chris Jericho recently took to social media to send a message amid rumors of his return to the Stamford-based promotion. Y2J uploaded a wholesome clip, featuring a fan at a meet and greet.Chris Jericho is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend last competed inside the WWE ring in 2018, where he participated in the Greatest Royal Rumble. Since 2019, the former World Heavyweight Champion has been competing in AEW. However, Jericho hasn't been seen in the Tony Khan-led promotion since April 2025. Amid his absence from All Elite Wrestling, Y2J has been heavily rumored to return to World Wrestling Entertainment.Jericho recently took to Instagram to upload a clip from a fan meet and greet at the Scarefest Weekend. In the clip, the fan could be seen wearing an outfit inspired by the former World Heavyweight Champion. In his post's caption, Chris thanked the fan for her incredible Y2J cosplay at the Scarefest Weekend.&quot;Only OG #Jerichoholics will understand…….. Thanks to @d.cifer_s for the amazing #Y2J cos at @scarefestweekend !!&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDave Meltzer talked about Chris Jericho's possible return to WWEAccording to a recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, people within World Wrestling Entertainment are expecting Chris Jericho to return to the company.Meltzer added that the former World Heavyweight Champion could come back at the 2026 Royal Rumble.&quot;I will say this, people in WWE believe that he's coming to WWE. For what that's worth. That's not a new story. I mean that's been said before. .. If he debuts at the Royal Rumble, which is something that's been rumored for actually a while, you know work the Rumble to Mania or something, Hall of Fame, all that stuff. I think that if that happens, he's not going to be saying it and he'll he'll want it to be a surprise,&quot; Meltzer said.It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Y2J's return to the Stamford-based promotion.