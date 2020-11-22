On the eve of his 30th anniversary in the pro-wrestling business, The Undertaker is set for a special appearance at Survivor Series 2020. Hours before his return to a WWE arena, his former colleague Chris Jericho became the latest Superstar to pay tribute to The Phenom.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the AEW Superstar shared an infamous photo of him and The Undertaker. Referring to The Deadman as "The Fonz" of WWE, Jericho congratulated 'Taker on 30 years in the business.

To conclude his message, Y2J wrote that there is nobody cooler than The Undertaker in the business.

Here is Chris Jericho's message to The Undertaker ahead of his return to WWE:

Chris Jericho and The Undertaker shared the stage on multiple occasions in WWE. Almost a decade ago, the two men were a crucial part of the WWE SmackDown roster, and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship scene mostly revolved around them.

Over the years, Jericho and 'Taker have established their place as veterans of the business. The two former world champions have mostly been a part of all of WWE's major eras, before Jericho eventually jumped ship to AEW.

The Undertaker set to return at Survivor Series

It's certainly been a while since the WWE Universe last saw The Undertaker in a WWE arena.

The former multiple-time world champion is expected to be involved in a big way at this year's Survivor Series. However, nobody exactly knows what WWE has in store for The Deadman.

Advertisement

WWE is promoting this to be The Undertaker's final farewell, but the company could potentially set-up one final feud for The Phenom. With WrestleMania 37 approaching, 'Taker could engage himself in a showdown with someone like The Fiend. However, it is also to be noted that Undertaker himself claimed in a recent interview that in his mind, he is 100% done being an in-ring competitor.

Survivor Series surely promises to be a must-watch PPV, especially knowing that several legends and veterans of the business are scheduled to return for The Undertaker's final farewell.