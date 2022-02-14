Chris Jericho sends warning to top WWE star

Chris Jericho responded to Kevin Owens' latest tweet about the "Festival of Friendship" and teased a WWE return as well.

It has been five long years since one of the most memorable moments in recent WWE history took place on RAW. The "Festival of Friendship" segment saw Kevin Owens turn on his best friend Chris Jericho, kicking off a feud on the road to WrestleMania 33.

On the fifth anniversary of that fateful night, Owens posted a tweet with a photo from the iconic segment. Y2J noticed the tweet and sent an interesting message to his former rival. Jericho warned Owens by stating that he hasn't forgotten what he did that night. He finished off the tweet by teasing a WWE return, somewhere down the line.

"I haven’t forgotten Owens….you never know when you’ll see me again," wrote Jericho.

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens faced off at WrestleMania 33

Chris Jericho exacted revenge on Kevin Owens shortly after his former ally turned on him. At Fastlane 2017, Jericho distracted Owens during his Universal title match against Goldberg. The distraction helped the WWE Hall of Famer dispose of Owens in 22 seconds to win his first Universal title.

Jericho and Owens feuded with each other as WrestleMania 33 loomed closer. The duo met in a United States title match at The Show of Shows, which Owens won.

Change my mind. 5 years to the day since the greatest segment in over a decade in WWE.Change my mind. @IAmJericho @FightOwensFight 5 years to the day since the greatest segment in over a decade in WWE.Change my mind. https://t.co/i53PaVAcPW

Interestingly, this match was a big reason why Jericho eventually left WWE and went on to sign a deal with AEW. He wasn't happy with the placement of the match on the WrestleMania 33 card, and took it as an insult.

"Next week the plans changed, which Vince did not tell me, Goldberg vs Brock for the title, because that's what they wanted to do. That's fine. Maybe from a marquee standpoint, that might have been a bigger money match, but from a story standpoint ours was worth more. But the difference was we went from the main event to being put on second. That's an insult, because the second match is just another match. Either you're on last or you're on first, and maybe the semi-main event. But that's it, those are your big money spots at WrestleMania," Jericho said.

Jericho signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling in early 2019 and became the promotion's first World Champion at All out. He has been doing quite well in AEW ever since, and it seems highly unlikely that he will leave the company anytime soon.

What do you make of Jericho's tweet? Do you think there's a chance he will make a big return to WWE in the distant future?

