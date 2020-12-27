Chris Jericho shares story behind photo of WWE Superstars wearing Luke Harper (Brodie Lee) t-shirts

AEW star Chris Jericho has shared a heartwarming story about Brodie Lee on his official Facebook page.

Brodie Lee has sadly passed away at the age of 41. The heartbreaking news was released by AEW's official Twitter handle, leaving the wrestling world in a state of sadness.

Hundreds of wrestling personalities have reacted to the untimely passing of Brodie Lee, including Chris Jericho, who posted a heartwarming WWE story about him in a Facebook post.

Jericho stated that back when WWE was on a tour of Mexico, Brodie Lee wasn't happy at not having his own merch. This led to one of the wrestlers getting several t-shirts made in his honor.

In the picture that Jericho attached in the post, you can see him, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and others wearing the t-shirt. You can check out the entire post and Jericho's heartfelt message below:

Brodie Lee had a promising career ahead of him in AEW

Brodie Lee made his AEW debut earlier this year, soon after the pandemic struck the world with full effect. Lee never got the opportunity to perform in front of a large crowd as an AEW star. Revealed as the leader of The Dark Order, Lee went on to win the TNT title by defeating Cody, but lost it soon after.

Brodie Lee's wife has stated that his untimely passing was a result of a non-COVID-related lung complication.

We at Sportskeeda are utterly devastated over Brodie Lee's passing, and send our heartfelt condolences to his family.