AEW star wants to face Brock Lesnar four years after canceled match

WWE legend and current AEW wrestler Chris Jericho believes a match between himself and Brock Lesnar could still draw money.

In 2017, WWE originally planned for Jericho to win the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33. A month later, he would have lost the title to Lesnar at the next pay-per-view, WWE Payback.

Jericho appeared on the latest episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show. The 50-year-old made it clear that he is still open to the idea of facing Lesnar, 43, one day.

“The idea was for Kevin [Owens] to continue to have the title until WrestleMania and Jericho versus Owens in one of the main events of WrestleMania, and that I would win the title for the first time as a babyface ever. I already told them I was leaving the next month, and the next month Brock would come in, and you versus Brock. Jericho versus Brock would be a draw, which I still think it would be, and Brock would beat you. Done. Brock wins the title, Jericho fades off onto the Fozzy tour, life goes on.”

After being told about the WrestleMania idea, Jericho found out one week later that Goldberg was going to win the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens.

The title change meant Lesnar challenged Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, while Owens challenged Jericho for the United States Championship.

Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho’s backstage disagreement

Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho have never faced each other in a televised singles match

The main event of WWE SummerSlam 2016 ended with Brock Lesnar legitimately busting Randy Orton open with a series of elbow strikes. The Beast won the match via technical knockout before attacking then-SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

Advertisement

Although the finish was planned, Jericho thought Lesnar might have gone off-script by deliberately hurting Orton. He confronted the former UFC star backstage and began to yell at him, prompting Lesnar to yell back.

In 2019, Jericho clarified in an interview with WWE personality Sam Roberts that he has a lot of respect for what Brock Lesnar has achieved in his career.

Please credit Broken Skull Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.