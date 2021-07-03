Chris Jericho takes a dig at WWE, makes bold claim about how they would book popular AEW faction

On his latest podcast episode, Chris Jericho slammed WWE's booking habits and predicted how the company would've treated his AEW faction, The Inner Circle, if they were on its roster.

Former WWE Superstar Lana, now known as CJ Perry, was a guest on the latest episode of "Talk is Jericho." She spoke about her time in WWE, including a major spot involving her that was scrapped because of Roman Reigns, and what Vince McMahon texted her after her release.

One of the prominent topics discussed was WWE's booking habits. Both Lana and Jericho criticized the company for ending storylines abruptly and failing to follow through with them. The Ravishing Russian mentioned how her engagement with Rusev, now known as Miro, led to the company scrapping their feud, which involved Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae as well.

Jericho claimed that had The Inner Circle been on WWE's roster, it would've been broken up in three months, citing The Hurt Business as an example. The MVP-led faction was among the hottest acts in the company, but only lasted around six months.

"There's always a tendency to rush. Like The Inner Circle - our group - has been together for over two years now. Never broke up, never turned on each other. If we were in WWE, we would've done it in three months," claimed Chris Jericho. "And if you don't believe it, look at The Hurt Business. These guys were great. And here's what happens - they break guys up and then two of the guys end up doing nothing, and one guy stays."

Chris Jericho is integral to AEW today

The Inner Circle remains one of the longest-standing pillars in All Elite Wrestling. Chris Jericho formed the group on the first episode of AEW Dynamite, with Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager as members.

It remains a huge part of the program nearly two years on, having endured some testing times courtesy of MJF. The Inner Circle are now babyfaces, and Jericho once again proved he knows when to freshen things up.

For the most part, WWE is guilty of ending promising storylines abruptly. However, the company has done a great job in maintaining Roman Reigns' stock over the past year. Hopefully, more of them will follow suit in the coming months.

