Chris Jericho takes a shot at AEW; calls top Title meaningless

Chris Jericho is self-proclaimed Demogod. Since leaving WWE in 2019, Chris Jericho has wrestled under many promotions before finally signing with AEW in 2019. In AEW, Chris Jericho was the inaugural AEW World Champion, holding on to the belt for 182 days before dropping it to Jon Moxley.

Chris Jericho on AEW Titles

Chris Jericho answered many fans' questions on this week's Saturday Night Special. During the show, a fan asked the AEW star what he missed about WWE and his relationship with Vince McMahon.

On the show, Chris Jericho also spoke about AEW Championships and the fact that WWE had too many Titles.

"I don't think we need [too many] titles. The one thing sometimes that kind of muddles down wrestling companies, and I really found this one when Raw and SmackDown split back in the early 2000s, the world champion is the world champion. You can have two of them. There's a Raw champion, there's a SmackDown champion, there's a Raw Intercontinental Champion, a SmackDown US Champion. There's too many titles.” (h/t Fightful)

The former AEW World Champion went on and commented about the AEW Title scene, stating that Brain Cage's FTW Championship meant nothing to him.

“So I like the fact that in AEW we have the World Title and now we have the TNT Title and then we have a Women's Title and Tag Team Titles for guys. I think it should stay there. If you want to do Women's Tag Team Titles, that's fine. We need to expand the division a bit but other than that, we don't need any more titles. The FTW Title even is too much. It doesn't mean anything. Who cares? That's just me, but maybe some people care. It seems to me it's not even a real title. So, anyway, you don't want to muddle it down too much.”

Now in AEW, Chris Jericho is involved in a heated rivalry with Orange Cassidy. The two stars were involved in a debate on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The show also saw Eric Bischoff's debut on AEW.