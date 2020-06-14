Chris Jericho says WWE NXT Superstars have "ridiculous soap opera names"

Chris Jericho didn't hold back while sharing his thoughts on the naming of NXT Superstars.

Jericho suggested some names that would be a good fit for an NXT guy.

Chris Jericho takes a shot at NXT

All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho recently answered a bunch of fan questions on his official Youtube channel, during the 10th edition of Saturday Night Special. Jericho opened up on getting confused between the names of Orange Cassidy and NJPW wrestler Juice Robinson. He further suggested a bunch of random names and ended up taking a shot at the naming of WWE NXT Superstars.

I always have a tendency to call him Juice. I think of Orange Cassidy and Juice Robinson, I get them mixed up. So I say Juice Cassidy and Orange Robinson, or Orange Juice and Robinson Cassidy. That would be a great name for an NXT guy. They've got those ridiculous soap opera names.

Jericho takes a shot at NXT:

Chris Jericho occasionally takes a jibe or two at WWE, especially when it comes to comparison between Dynamite and NXT

This isn't the first time that Chris Jericho has taken a jibe at NXT. Previously, Jericho has taken a shot at NXT while comparing it to AEW Dynamite. Ever since AEW Dynamite aired its first episode, the Wednesday show has been going head to head with WWE NXT. Dynamite has trumped NXT in weekly ratings on most occasions, but the viewer count difference has been pretty low in some cases.

It would certainly be interesting to see what some of the NXT guys have to say about Jericho's comments. Considering the fact that he didn't take any names, this one will probably end up vanishing without causing any kind of controversy or a Twitter feud.