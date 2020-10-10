WWE veteran Randy Orton recently posted a heartfelt tribute to Eddie Guerrero on Instagram. The Viper shared a detailed post recalling how he was reluctant on going to Eddie for advice and feared that it would bother him. Orton added that Eddie took the time to make him feel comfortable. He also stated that he has realized that the new crop of WWE Superstars aren't anything more than exactly how he used to be back then.

AEW star Chris Jericho noticed the post and decided to take a jibe at Randy Orton. Jericho said that he hopes the new guys aren't as difficult to work with as Orton was back in the day. In a second comment, Jericho said that he and other WWE veterans cared about him, but Orton didn't make it easy for them. Check out the post and the screenshots featuring Jericho's response:

Chris Jericho's response to Randy Orton's post

Randy Orton and Chris Jericho are incredibly close in real life

It seems like Jericho's comments were just him trying to stir things up on social media, as he is very close to Randy Orton in real life. Back in 2016, Jericho stepped up to Brock Lesnar following his SummerSlam mauling of Randy Orton. The Viper has stated in the past that Jericho was concerned about him, and he had nothing but praise for the former WCW star. The fans, on the other hand, aren't thrilled with Jericho taking over Orton's tribute post with his comments.