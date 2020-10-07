Chris Jericho on how he has remained relevant for thirty years

Chris Jericho made an appearance on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday to celebrate his three decades in professional wrestling. The Ayatolla of Rock 'n' Rolla was the subject of the three-hour broadcast as Dave Lagreca and IMPACT Wrestling's Tommy Dreamer highlighted the best moments of Chris Jericho's career.

As today's edition of Busted Open Radio came to a close, Jericho joined the show via Zoom. During that time, he gave out some advice to the veterans in the business.

Chris Jericho says that veterans should work with younger talent to stay relevant

Near the end of the show, Dave Lagreca stated that there was nobody in professional wrestling who was able to adapt to the changes in the business as well as Chris Jericho. The inaugural AEW World Champion said that, with his latest run, it stems from working with the younger wrestlers and accepting that the business is always changing.

"I mean the thing is, when I came back in 2016 I remember working with Seth Rollins one night. I liked working with Seth, and Roman, and Sami, and Cesaro and all those guys. I remember he wanted to do like two dives in a row. Two topes in a row. In my mind I was like 'That's stupid.' I was taught you do one dive, you put it in the right spot and that's it. But times have changed, and now two dives, three dives in a row is just what you do."

"I could be a stick in the mud old school brother, 'That's not how we do it.' Or I can get my head out of my ass and work like these guys that are fifteen years younger than me and remain relevant."

Jericho went on to say that, at this point in his career, it's all about elevating the young AEW stars and giving fans something they haven't seen before. As an example, he said we would never see Chris Jericho vs. Matt Hardy in a singles match. We might see Jericho and Sammy Guevara against Matt Hardy and a partner or something similar, but never one-on-one because the fans have already seen that before.