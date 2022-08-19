Top AEW star wanted to punch Vince McMahon before a high-profile WWE match

Former WWE star Chris Jericho has recalled a backstage incident with Vince McMahon before WrestleMania 18 where he wanted to punch the former CEO and Chairman of the company.

Chris Jericho faced Triple H at The Show of Shows in 2002 with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line. The two legends closed out WrestleMania 18, with The Game walking away with the world title.

In a recent appearance on Inside The Ropes, Jericho narrated an incident that happened during rehearsal. McMahon wanted the current AEW star to hit Triple H hard with a sledgehammer. Jericho wasn't keen on doing it, but McMahon pressed him to make it look real, which angered Jericho.

"I remember one time we were rehearsing it, me hitting Triple H with a sledgehammer, and Vince [McMahon] would want you to rehearse as if it’s real. You can’t rehearse if you’re really doing it because there’s no crowd, the crowd is where you get the vibe and the adrenaline, and your whole energy comes [from] that." (8:01 - 8:20)

He continued:

"Vince would be like, ‘Do it harder! Do it harder!’ and I’m like, “I’m not in the moment yet,’ and I remember he goes, ‘Oh you don’t wanna do it? What are you on the rag or something?’ I remember thinking, ‘You big-eared, big nose motherf*cker. I’m going to punch you right in your stupid face right now. Knock that toupee right off his head,'” said Jericho. (8:30 - 9:02)

Chris Jericho had a great relationship with Vince McMahon when he was in WWE

In an interview from a few years ago, Jericho stated that he had a good relationship with Vince McMahon and that he didn't have any problems with the former CEO.

"I got to a certain point after the Shawn Michaels feud in 2008-2009, he trusted my judgment. Nine times out of ten, he would go with what I wanted to do. One time out of ten, he wouldn't [and] that would piss me off!" said Jericho.

The current AEW star revealed that he was intimidated by McMahon, but enjoyed his time working under him. Jericho said that McMahon always challenged him and his ideas, which was one of the things he missed about working in WWE.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil