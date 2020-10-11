Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters was recently interviewed on The Hannibal TV on YouTube. Masters had two runs in WWE, first from 2005 to 2007 and then between 2009 and 2011. Masters got a pretty big push as heel during his first WWE run and wrestlers the likes of Shawn Michaels and John Cena.

Chris Masters on his relationship with John Cena and how Shawn Michaels saved him from being buried

During his interview with The Hannibal TV, Chris Masters was asked about his backstage relationship John Cena. Masters and Cena were both trained by Rick Bassman of UPW. Masters was asked if Cena had looked out for him in WWE, seeing that they shared the same trainer. Masters replied that Cena had not looked out for him before going on to say that he and Cena did not get along:

No, he did not watch out for me. We just never really clicked for whatever reason. It was always odd. I don't know if it's him being...like, me being a west coast guy and him being a north-west type dude. I don't know. He didn't really look out for me I don't think he was ever particularly fond of me. I don't know if he questioned my work ethic or what it was or you know, if there was some kind of issue. We just kind of never got along.

When I worked with him in WWE in my first run it was very difficult for me to work with him and it's hard to say that because he's the top guy, especially at that point. But when I would work with him he had such little faith in me that he would want to call my offense for me. So I'd be getting heat on him and he would tell me what the next strike is and to me, I'd just come off working with Shawn Michaels and he had no issues with how I was working so I couldn't understand...and our matches turned out well.

Masters went on to say that John Cena had tried to bury him backstage only for Shawn Michaels to stick up for him:

Shawn even stuck up for me a few times because John Cena would try to bury me and Shawn would be like 'I had no problems working with him' which felt real good for me because when I worked with Cena there was always some kind of issue.

During the same interview, Chris Masters also spoke about his experience backstage with JBL and how JBL bullied him.

