Chris Masters on Vince McMahon replacing top Superstar in WrestleMania storyline (Exclusive)

Chris Masters has discussed the time that Vince McMahon stepped in to replace Eddie Guerrero in a WrestleMania storyline.

In November 2005, Guerrero passed away at the age of 38 as a result of acute heart failure. Four months later, he was due to face Shawn Michaels in one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania 22.

Speaking on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Masters recalled that Vince McMahon faced Michaels at the event instead. He added that Rey Mysterio would likely have gone on to win the 2006 Royal Rumble even if Guerrero was still alive.

“It wasn’t supposed to be Shawn and Vince originally. It was supposed to be Shawn and Eddie but then it ended up turning into Vince. I still think there’s a good chance Rey would’ve still won and maybe they could have built to it the same way because that’s how they did it with Kurt [Angle], you know, remember the year before he caused Shawn to be eliminated.”

Shawn Michaels vs. Vince McMahon

Shawn Michaels defeated Vince McMahon

Chris Masters mentioned on another episode of Inside SKoop that Eddie Guerrero was supposed to compete in the RAW vs. SmackDown Survivor Series 2005 match. If he did, the seeds would have been planted for a Shawn Michaels vs. Guerrero match at WrestleMania 22.

Vince McMahon ended up facing Michaels in a No Holds Barred match at the event instead. Michaels picked up the victory in a match that lasted 18 minutes.

