Ciampa reacts to legend mistaking him for former WWE Champion at recent event

Tommaso Ciampa is a hardworking WWE Superstar who is currently a member of the RAW roster. He also has a strong backing of fans thanks to the former NXT Champion's most recent work since his return from injury in June last year.

Along with Johnny Gargano, Ciampa has long been vocal about their desire to become tag team champions on the main roster. The belts are in possession of The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

At a recent live event in Bakersfield, California, R-Truth called Johnny Gargano and Ciampa Shawn Michaels and Triple H, respectively, mistaking them for D-Generation X. Ciampa took to Instagram following the event:

"Regeneration X," he wrote. "I’m fairly certain I would have never predicted any of this in 2018."

Check out Ciampa's Instagram post below:

Much like DIY, The Awesome Truth is also a worthy contender to The Judgment Day's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, thanks in large part to R-Truth's impeccable work since his return in November 2023.

The two tag teams united at Bakersfield and went over The Judgment Day in an eight-man tag team match. Could we be heading for a multi-man contest for the belts at WrestleMania XL?

Ciampa has gold on his mind heading into WWE WrestleMania XL

DIY has been at odds with The Judgment Day from the get-go in 2024. Ciampa even scored a pinfall victory over former Universal Champion Finn Balor on the January 8th episode of RAW.

Following the match, which marked 19 years since Ciampa's first appearance for the Stamford-based promotion in 2005 opposite WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, the former NXT Champion wrote:

"What a way to celebrate 19 years! I always love visiting and wrestling in Portland. Amazing crowd. Amazing energy. 🖤 2024 - DIY - Tag Champs," Ciampa declared via Instagram.

Despite a minor setback at the hands of New Catch Republic, who defeated DIY then went on to face The Judgment Day in a losing effort at Elimination Chamber: Perth, it looks like Ciampa and Gargano are ready to contend for gold.

Considering a storyline is not clear yet for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Awesome Truth and DIY are fitting challengers for them on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

What are your thoughts on The Awesome Truth and/or #DIY facing The Judgment Day at WrestleMania XL for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship?

