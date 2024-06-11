CJ Perry (Lana) reacts to Liv Morgan falling on top of Dominik Mysterio

CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) has reacted to Liv Morgan falling on top of Dominik Mysterio. This week on Monday Night RAW, Morgan and Mysterio's segment once again set the professional wrestling world on fire.

The storyline between Liv Morgan and Dirty Dom began several weeks ago after Rhea Ripley suffered an untimely injury. With an assist from The Judgment Day member, Morgan dethroned Becky Lynch to win the Women's World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. Later, Mysterio also helped Morgan retain her title in a Steel Cage Match against The Man. The 30-year-old responded with a passionate k**s on Dom Dom's lips.

During last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, Braun Strowman, Dragon Lee, and Rey Mysterio faced JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Carlito in a six-man tag team match. During the climax, Morgan appeared at ringside and accidentally fell on top of Dominik after Zelina Vega pushed her.

Taking to X (Twitter), the erstwhile Lana claimed the Morgan-Mysterio storyline made her fall in love with professional wrestling all over again.

"This makes me fall in love with professional wrestling all over again. Relationship stories!" Perry wrote.

Check out Perry's tweet:

Vince Russo believes Damian Priest is suffering because of the Dominik Mysterio-Liv Morgan storyline

Vince Russo recently discussed the storyline between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan and explained how Damian Priest has been suffering because of their angle.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the ongoing romantic angle between Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan has made reigning World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest look like a "m***n!"

"The worst part about it is you’re making [Damian] Priest look like a freaking m***n. I swear, right after Priest won the title at WrestleMania, they [WWE] had him in the Yankees booth. Here we are; he is standing there with JD McDonagh, Dominik, and the key to Liv’s room," he said.

Meanwhile, The Archer of Infamy will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event later this weekend. It will be interesting to see if Priest retains his title in Scotland.

