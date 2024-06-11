What did Dominik Mysterio say about his intimate moment with Liv Morgan on WWE RAW? Unseen footage reveals his feelings 

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio's charisma seems to have worked like a charm on Liv Morgan. The current Women's World Champion does not fail to grab any opportunity that allows her to be close to Rhea Ripley's 'Dom Dom.'

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, and JD McDonagh took on Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, and Dragon Lee in a six-man tag team match. During the contest, Liv Morgan arrived at ringside to show her appreciation for Dominik. While Dirty Dom was asking her to leave, Zelina Vega pushed her from behind and Morgan accidentally fell on the former NXT North American Champion. Liv used the fall to create an intimate moment with him and it was certainly non-PG.

Trending

While going backstage, JD McDonagh asked a flustered Dominik what Mami would say. The annoyed Dirty Dom claimed he did not know what Mami would say, nor that Liv Morgan would come out to the ring.

This does not paint Dominik Mysterio in a good light in front of Rhea Ripley, especially after Liv Morgan handed the key card of her hotel room to the former NXT North American Champion at the beginning of the show. McDonagh asked Dominik about the hotel room's key card as well, and the latter cursed. It was evident that Dirty Dom did not appreciate Morgan coming out to the ring and making a scene.

Dominik Mysterio was not The Judgment Day member who kept the key card to Liv Morgan's hotel room

The Judgment Day kicked off the latest episode of RAW with a segment involving Drew McIntyre, but Dominik Mysterio was not present with them. In a backstage segment, Liv Morgan was in The Judgment Day's clubhouse, where she gave her hotel room's key card to Dirty Dom.

Later on during the show, Damian Priest enquired about the situation and Finn Balor explained how Morgan was just trying to distract The Judgment Day before the six-man tag team match on RAW. During this segment, the key card was missing from the table.

The final backstage segment showed Dominik realizing that the key card was with him throughout. The Archer of Infamy asked Dirty Dom to put his foot down and end the Liv Morgan business, and the key card was placed back on the table. The segment ended with The Judgment Day members fist-bumping before Finn Balor went to the ring for his match against Drew McIntyre. But it was Balor who sneakily took Liv Morgan's hotel room key card and put it in his pocket before leaving the clubhouse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback