"That is so ridiculously lame" - Wrestling veteran blasts WWE's stipulation for Drew McIntyre's match (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre faced Finn Balor this week on RAW in a high-stakes matchup. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed how the stipulation made no sense.

The Scottish Warrior kicked off RAW this week, talking about his Clash at the Castle encounter. He was then interrupted by The Judgment Day, led by Damian Priest. The champ challenged Drew to face Finn Balor in a singles match with the stipulation that if McIntyre won, The Judgment Day would be barred from the ringside during the World Heavyweight title match at Clash at the Castle.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo felt that the stipulation made no sense. He felt the faction should not be at ringside in the first place. He mentioned it seemed as though The Archer of Infamy had more authority than the RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce.

"Damian Priest sets up with Drew McIntyre, 'You're gonna wrestle Finn Balor tonight and if you beat Finn Balor then Judgment Day is gonna be barred from ringside at Clash at the Castle.' Why are they allowed ringside anyway? This is the WWE. That right there off the bat to open the show makes zero sense. So Damian Priest decides whether Judgment Day is allowed to hang out around the ring, not Adam Pearce? That is so ridiculously lame." [From 3:20 onwards]

During the match, McIntyre leveled Balor with an earth-shattering Claymore.

This means that it will be a level playing field when Drew McIntyre meets the champion Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in his home country of Scotland this weekend.

