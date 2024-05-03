CJ Perry (Lana) sends a one-word message to Jey Uso, reacts to his latest photoshoot

Jey Uso recently did a photoshoot with WWE, highlighting his tattoos. Reacting to it, former WWE star, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, sent a one-word message to Jey.

At the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event, Jey will challenge Damain Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. On the RAW after WrestleMania XL, he won a Fatal Four-Way Match to earn a shot at Priest's championship.

On Instagram, Perry left a one-word message to Jey, reacting to his photoshoot.

"Incredible," wrote Perry.

Check out a screengrab of Perry's comment:

Perry is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. After departing WWE, she signed with Tony Khan's company in 2023. Shortly afterward, she allied with Andrade El Idolo, who at the time was feuding with Miro (formerly known as Rusev). Andrade has since left AEW to return to the Stamford-based promotion.

During her tenure in WWE, she mostly managed Miro, especially during his breakout year.

Jey Uso commented on Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL victory

At WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns was finally dethroned, as Cody Rhodes became the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Jey Uso also played a vital role during the match, dealing with Jimmy Uso, who attempted to help his cousin get the victory.

Speaking with Gorilla Position, Jey opened up on Rhodes' victory, claiming that it was the best WrestleMania main event he had ever witnessed. Jey stated:

"Fire, uce. Even the last of it. Man, I was emotional like everybody else, especially when his family got in the ring. I turned around and I was like, the family's here. I could just feel the love in here, man. Crying and excited with a bunch of guys. I was very glad that I was a part of his match; it was the best WrestleMania main event for sure."

On Night One of WrestleMania XL, Jey Uso defeated Jimmy Uso in a singles match. The former Bloodline member will aim to win his first world championship when he challenges Damian Priest in France.

