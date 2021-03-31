Clarification on whether John Cena is "finished" with WWE (Exclusive)

John Cena has not competed in a WWE match in almost a year. But according to his father, the 16-time world champion is not “finished”, and he will be back in a WWE ring one day.

From 2002 to 2017, Cena was one of the most active WWE Superstars in the entire company. He was the face of the company for roughly a decade, but he has taken a step back from wrestling over the last four years to focus on his acting career.

John Cena Sr. appeared on this week’s episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone. During the show, he predicted that his son will stay involved in the wrestling business for the rest of his life.

“I think that John Cena will always be connected with the WWE or professional wrestling in some form or manner. Managing, backstage, NXT, whatever. He’ll always be part of that business. I think you see already, and it’s just me, less and less the other side that he’s doing now. Doesn’t mean he’s finished. I hope nobody believes he’s finished because my prediction… only my prediction, I have not spoken to him… he will be back.”

John Cena Sr. on his son’s love for WWE

John Cena worked with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36

John Cena Sr. said his son used to be on the road with WWE for 325 days of the year. He added that, in his son’s own words, Cena still considers WWE to be "his family."

Cena’s only WWE match in 2020 took place at WrestleMania 36 against "Th Fiend" Bray Wyatt. The cinematic match lasted 13 minutes and ended with The Fiend picking up the victory.

WWE’s biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 37, will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10-11. Cena has repeatedly said in recent months that he will not appear at the event due to filming commitments. Hopefully he'll return to the company at some point soon.

