Clear hint given signaling long awaited return of former world champion to WWE

WWE currently has a great roster with multiple wrestlers who can be considered to be main event stars. The roster is about to be further bolstered by the return of a legendary world champion to WWE television. The wrestler in question is Randy Orton.

The Viper has been out of action since picking up a major back injury last year. There have been multiple hints that the return of the Legend Killer is nearing. He was event spotted training at the Performance Centre a few weeks ago in preparation for his return from injury.

In the most blatant hint about the 14-time world champion’s return, Rev Theory, the band responsible for Randy Orton’s iconic theme, posted a graphic on social media that featured the words "Orton Voices" across it. To make it even more obvious, the picture was accompanied by a chilling phrase. This clearly suggests that the return of the 43-year-old is not far off. You can check out the tweet by Rev Theory below.

"The time is near," wrote the band.

WWE has delayed Randy Orton’s return in order to be cautious

There have been rumors about a potential Randy Orton return doing the rounds for a while now, but there is still no confirmation on when we will see The Viper back in action. The delay in the former champion’s return is due to WWE being cautious with one of their most important performers, to prevent any long term effects from the recent injury.

The company wants him to be 100% before his return, according to reports by BWE. They don’t want to risk a more serious injury to the fan favorite star. With Randy now being a WWE veteran having wrestled for over 20 years, it’s understandable that both him and the company are proceeding with the utmost caution. One thing that’s guaranteed is the fans going crazy whenever his iconic theme song hits, with Survivor Series looking like the most likely time for his return.

